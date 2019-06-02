;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Watch how the Toronto Raptors are unfazed heading into game 2 of the NBA finals

Posted:
Category: News, Sports
Tags: confidence, game 2, Kyle Lowry, Leonard, nba finals



Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry knows they have something that the Raptors don’t, that gives them confidence moving forward. “I mean they got rings. They got rings and they can be confident. We can’t necessarily worry about them. We have to continue to worry about us”.

One thing head coach Nick Nurse doesn’t seemed worried about is the health of star forward Kawhi Leonard, who’s been dealing with a right leg injury.

Leonard, who was the 2014 NBA finals most valuable player, has the championship experience that gives him the same perspective as his opponents.



LATEST STORIES

Watch how the Toronto Raptors are unfazed heading into game 2 of the NBA finals

Indigenous month kicked off in Niagara

Veteran Norfolk officer has an emotional final sign off

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php