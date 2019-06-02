Watch how the Toronto Raptors are unfazed heading into game 2 of the NBA finals

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry knows they have something that the Raptors don’t, that gives them confidence moving forward. “I mean they got rings. They got rings and they can be confident. We can’t necessarily worry about them. We have to continue to worry about us”.

One thing head coach Nick Nurse doesn’t seemed worried about is the health of star forward Kawhi Leonard, who’s been dealing with a right leg injury.

Leonard, who was the 2014 NBA finals most valuable player, has the championship experience that gives him the same perspective as his opponents.