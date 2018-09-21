WATCH: Greek town taken over by spiderwebs

It’s the stuff nightmares are made of.

Spiderwebs have taken over the town of Aitoliko in Greece draping everything from street signs to trees.

Hot weather is creating the perfect conditions for the spiders’ favourite food: gnats, who thrive in hot, humid conditions.

The small mosquito-like insects have a lifespan of just two or three days.

Neither the spiders or the gnats are dangerous to humans but it’s a spooky sight for residents.