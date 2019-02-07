Waste collection staff hold a work stoppage due to unsafe conditions

If you live in Hamilton below the mountain or in Dundas and Flamborough, your green cart and garbage did not get picked up today. About 60 workers collectively refused to work under what they say were dangerous conditions this morning. They couldn’t come to an agreement with the city so the ministry of labour was called in to mediate.

Around 2:30 this afternoon a Hamilton city worker’s union executive stormed into council chambers and told public works manager Dan Mckinnon that the city had his workers working unsafely today. Barry Conway says his outburst was fueled by his workers’ frustration.

“They put in a work refusal, not wanting to get injured. They are constantly twisting and bending when they throw garbage. The sidewalks aren’t clear, it’s not safe.” Barry Conway, CUPE.

About 25 trucks remained in the lot all day, the ministry of labour was called in and in the early afternoon decided that the six side loading trucks, which were parked inside and not icy, could go out to collect garbage, but the union says the sidewalks are still a problem.

“These folks don’t complain when it’s -20, they still go do the job. The fact is the conditions are icy today and it’s not safe.”

The contracted collectors were on the road so blue boxes were emptied today, but not green bins or garbage. About 30 of the Hamilton waste collectors who were sent home early stayed at work until five, to leave in solidarity with the six workers who did have to take their trucks on the road today.

The city of Hamilton says if your garbage and green bin have not been collected by now, please take it in and put it back out at the curb tomorrow morning by 7 am.