Warmer Weather brings flood concerns

With today’s milder temperatures, you likely shed some layers, maybe leaving your toque and heavy parka in the closet, but although this thaw comes as a relief after the bitter cold we experienced recently, it also comes with the possibility of flooding.

Dripping from gutters, pooling on streets, and flowing into sewers. The heaps of snow dumped on the region just days ago are melting, and fast.

Andrew Grice is the Director of Water for the City of Hamilton. He monitored levels at the Woodward Wastewater Treatment Plant this morning. He says things are looking ok right now, but if the thaw continues, flooded basements might become an issue.

Luckily, the city has several large underground overflow tanks that fill up when there’s an excess of water, but if they reach capacity, the water has nowhere to go but up, saturating the ground and running into the lake.

One thing you can do to keep your basement dry, is to install a backflow valve, and make sure it’s working properly.

Another thing you can do is make sure that there’s no debris, garbage or anything that’s blocking catch basins on your street.

Today in Niagara, the falls weren’t the only thing gushing. Numerous water main breaks across the region, due to the extreme temperature fluctuations, flooded streets, and if the mercury plummets, all that water will freeze, making for a dicey drive.