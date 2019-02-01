;
Wanted federal offender may be in Hamilton

The Ontario Provincial Police says a federal offender who is wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant may be in the Hamilton area.

Patrick Paul Spence, 54, is wanted for breaching the terms of his long-term supervision order. He is serving a two-year sentence for sexual assault, forcible confinement and breach of a long term supervision order.

Police say Spence is known to frequent Toronto, Hamilton and York Region.

He is described as six-foot-two, 370 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or 9-1-1.



