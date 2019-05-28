Wanted Dunnville man arrested in New Brunswick

The RCMP in New Brunswick have arrested a man wanted in connection with an incident in Dunnville last week.

Just before 1 a.m. on May 22, OPP from Haldimand responded to Robinson Rd. in Dunnville for reports of a man in crisis with a firearm. The man fled the area and members from the tactical and rescue unit, emergency response team and canine unit spent the day looking for him.

On Monday, RCMP located 34-year-old Charles Potts in New Brunswick where he was arrested and taken into custody.