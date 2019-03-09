‘Walk with a Doc’ in Hamilton & Burlington encourages healthy living

A group of Hamiltonians kicked off their weekend by taking steps towards a healthier lifestyle.

‘Walk with a Doc’ is a global movement that encourages healthy habits.

Each event includes a short information session led by a local physician or health professional, who also participates in the walk.

Walk with a Doc was started in 2005 by a cardiologist in Columbus, Ohio who was frustrated with his inability to change patient’s health habits in a clinical setting. He decided to invite his patients to go for a walk with him in a local park at encourage an active lifestyle.

The movement spread and ‘Walk with a Doc’ events are now being held across the world.

The initiative has been adopted in the Hamilton and Burlington area, where organizers are trying to arrange walks once a month.

Saturday morning’s walk was held at T.B. McQuesten Park in Hamilton and led by Dr. Marianne Talman.

Talman is an associate professor at McMaster University in the Department of Health Sciences and works as an internist at Hamilton General Hospital.

Talman says that walking regularly and staying active is advantageous for a number of reasons.

“It’s really about keeping blood vessels clean because that’s what a number of medical problems are about,” said Talman. “It’s about your circulation to your brain, to your heart, to your kidneys, and to your liver. There’s many things that promote vascular health and definitely exercise is one way.

“Also, mental health as well [is a benefit]. Clearing your head, thinking about things, meeting with some friends and shooting the breeze.”

For more information of ‘Walk with a Doc’, click here.