Walk off the earth pays tribute with ‘mike’s song’

Burlington’s Walk Off The Earth has released a tribute song in memory of their late band member Mike Taylor.

Music fans were shocked last year when the band announced the passing of the fifth member. They said Mike died of natural causes in his sleep.

The band was discovered in 2012 after releasing a cover of Somebody That I Used To Know where they had all five band members sharing one guitar.

The video has been viewed over 186 million times and even caught the attention of Ellen Degeneres who had them perform on her show.

After years of success the band was hit with the loss pianist and vocalist Mike “beard guy” Taylor. The band posted a statement on twitter announcing his passing and was met an outpouring of love and support for the band.

Friday, the band posted a tweet linking to their new song titled “Mikes Song”, a tribute to their late friend.