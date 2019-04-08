;
2017 BEA Winners
Walk off the Earth: New single coming soon

Burlington band Walk off the Earth are getting ready to release a new and original single.

Nicole Martin spoke with the band about how they’re paying tribute to keyboardist Mike “Beard Guy” Taylor, who died of natural causes in his sleep back in December.

They also talked about Sarah and Gianni latest collaboration with Sarah Silverman

The band is getting ready to start their world tour which kicks off at the end of the month in Oklahoma.



