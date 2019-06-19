Walk A Mile In Her Shoes continues to raise awareness and money to prevent violence against women

Commemorating its tenth year, the Walk A Mile In Her Shoes is a fun outing for a very serious and worsening problem.

Over five hundred people, including CHCH’s Lisa Hepfner and men, slipped on any red pair of shoes to show their support for increased awareness and funding to end violence against women.

The goal was to reach $130,000 and volunteers are happy to say that they have surpassed their goal.

Denise Christopherson the CEO of YWCA says that along with increased funding and awareness, she’s noticed more and more women-centric groups in Hamilton spouting up.