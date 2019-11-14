Wait list for affordable housing continues to grow in Hamilton

The City of Hamilton says with rising land prices and stagnant wages, the waitlist for affordable housing is growing.

However, the city hopes the introduction of a new holiday-themed initiative will open the doors to hundreds of empty units.

The goal is to have 250 of the units ready to be filled by Christmas.

While the city focuses on renovating existing homes, it’s working with the federal government to secure $170-million-dollars to repair and renew the housing stock.

It’s also in talks with the province on a plan to build more units.