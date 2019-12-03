‘Violent offender’ wanted by Hamilton police

Hamilton police are asking the public for help in locating a 51-year-old “violent offender.”

Mark Daniel, of Hamilton, is wanted by police after allegedly being involved in “various criminal activities” between Jan. 2019 and Aug. 2019.

Investigators say his criminal history involves break-ins, mischiefs, violent assault, and disregard to follow his probation orders.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Daniel on 11 charges including assault cause bodily harm and break and enter.

Police say if you see Daniel, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Cst. Scott Yuill at 905-546-8911.