Vigil for Riya Rajkumar in Mississauga

Candlelight vigil in Mississauga is to honour a 11 year old girl who was found dead after an amber alert Thursday night. Residents are trying to come to terms with the death of such a young innocent girl. The community is still in shock. They are gathering to honour 11 year old Riya Rajkumar who was killed on her birthday this week, police have arrested her father and charged him with first degree murder. The vigil is taking place at Meadowvale Village Green Park located a short distance from Meadowvale public school, where Riya Rajkumar was enrolled as a grade five student. Riya was found dead on Thursday night. A memorial is growing outside of the father’s home where Riya was found dead. She had just celebrated a joint valentine’s day birthday with her mother on Thursday afternoon, when she was dropped off at a gas station in Mississauga for a visit with her father. In less then 24 hours later, the 11-year-old girl was dead and her father was charged. Peel police say when they took custody of Rajkumar from the OPP after his arrest near Barrie, officers became aware of an undisclosed “Medical Condition” and he required treatment at a trauma centre. Rajkumar remained in hospital under police custody. Police declined to offer details on the cause of either Rajkumar’s condition or Riya’s death.

Neighborhood watch in Brampton has decided to help raise funds for Riya’s funeral. They set a modest goal of raising at least $2,500 and reached that goal in a few hours. They say they will continue to accept donations at the suggestion of many concerned residents. The vigil tonight is one of two events planned to commemorate Riya. The city of Brampton is also organizing a community vigil in downtown Brampton Tuesday evening.