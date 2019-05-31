;
Viewing parties for NBA finals

The square in front of Burlington City Hall has transformed into Burlassic Park as the NBA finals begin.

Burlington’s Mayor, Marianne Meed Ward says, she expects thousands of people here in Burlassic Park. She expects people will come from surrounding communities because not everyone will have an outdoor event like this.

As some people can’t afford to go to a raptors game, they can go out to dinner, have some excitement, some drinks, and feel part of the game during local watch parties.



