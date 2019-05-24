Videos rise of selfie takers on Go Train tracks

;
A pair of videos posted on social media this morning have sounded the alarm for Metrolinx officials. People can be seen walking on the train tracks at a Go Station, taking photographs and selfies.

Go trains travel at a tops speed of 140 kilometres an hour, and it’s not just Go trains on the tracks, and that’s why Metrolinx officials are so concerned about what people are doing.

Two different videos, showing multiple people standing on the tracks at the Kitchener Go Station this morning taking selfies and pictures.

In March, Metrolinx launched a safety campaign, sharing videos of close calls on the tracks, but it’s clear, some people didn’t get the message not to cross the yellow line.

Metrolinx has other video from the platform that they’re using to investigate, and they’re coming close to identifying the people who were taking pictures on the tracks. Those people could be fined up to $5000.



