Video shows woman taunt lion while inside enclosure at NY zoo

The Bronx Zoo says a woman who trespassed inside its lion enclosure on Sept 28 put herself in serious danger.

Myah Autry is charged with two counts of criminal trespassing.

Police say Autry shared videos of herself on social media climbing over a wooden fence at the zoo, then waving at the lion.

Investigators haven’t said how she got over the barrier to face the lion.

Both the woman and the lion were unharmed in the incident.

The 32-year-old turned herself in Wednesday night.

Autry is also accused of illegally entering the giraffe area.

Zoo officials say her actions were extremely dangerous.