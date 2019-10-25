Video shows thief steal wallet from woman’s purse at Markham restaurant

York police are reminding residents to be alert after a rash of distraction thefts in Markham.

Police released a video of a theft that happened at a restaurant near Highway 7 East and Woodbine Ave. on Sept. 25.

The video appears to show two men sitting at a table behind a woman who is alone on the patio of the restaurant. One of the men appears to reach behind and steal the woman’s wallet out of her purse which was slung over the back of her chair.

The man waits a few moments before getting up and exiting the patio.

In other recent incidents of distraction thefts, police say the thieves approached victims unexpectedly and placed fake jewellery around their necks, wrists or fingers while stealthily removing valuable authentic jewellery that the victims had been wearing.

The suspects then leave, usually in a waiting vehicle, and it is only later that the victims realize their jewellery was stolen.

Elderly or vulnerable people are often targeted as they may feel overwhelmed or confused by the suspects’ unexpected approach, and they often act friendly and outgoing while distracting the victims during the thefts.

York Regional Police is reminding citizens to be cautious and protect themselves by following these safety tips: