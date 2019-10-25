Video shows thief steal wallet from woman’s purse at Markham restaurant

York police are reminding residents to be alert after a rash of distraction thefts in Markham.
Police released a video of a theft that happened at a restaurant near Highway 7 East and Woodbine Ave. on Sept. 25.
The video appears to show two men sitting at a table behind a woman who is alone on the patio of the restaurant. One of the men appears to reach behind and steal the woman’s wallet out of her purse which was slung over the back of her chair.
The man waits a few moments before getting up and exiting the patio.
In other recent incidents of distraction thefts, police say the thieves approached victims unexpectedly and placed fake jewellery around their necks, wrists or fingers while stealthily removing valuable authentic jewellery that the victims had been wearing.
The suspects then leave, usually in a waiting vehicle, and it is only later that the victims realize their jewellery was stolen.
Elderly or vulnerable people are often targeted as they may feel overwhelmed or confused by the suspects’ unexpected approach, and they often act friendly and outgoing while distracting the victims during the thefts.
York Regional Police is reminding citizens to be cautious and protect themselves by following these safety tips:
- Be cautious engaging in conversation with strangers who approach you in public, especially if they offer jewelry or gifts or try to engage in physical touch
- Conceal your wallet, mobile devices and valuable jewelry if it must be worn while out in public. Try to keep your bags with personal belongings within your line of sight
- Consider hiding your jewelry while walking in public then putting it on once you have reached your destination
- Try to avoid carrying large quantities of cash and be mindful of people watching you at banks or bank machines
- If you witness any suspicious people or activity, contact police immediately.
- If your credit cards are stolen, cancel them immediately
- Criminals are opportunists. Don’t give them the opportunity to make you a victim of crime