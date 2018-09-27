Video shows suspect vehicle in fatal shooting near Hamilton bar

A suspect description and surveillance video connected to a fatal shooting that left one person dead has been released by Hamilton police.

On Aug. 8, a shooter opened fire on a group of people standing on a sidewalk on East Ave., just north of King St. around 1:30 a.m.

Thirty-four-year-old Michael Campbell, of Brampton, was killed and two men and a woman suffered non-life threatening gunshot injuries.

The shooting happened just steps away from a local restaurant called Sheila’s Place.

“It is a possibility that the shooting was a result of an earlier dispute that occurred inside the bar, and that Michael was not the intended target,” said Hamilton police in a news release.

Police say they have received “some cooperation” from witnesses to help identify people who came and went from the bar in the hours leading up to the murder.

They have also released new surveillance video of a grey or silver, 2016 to 2018 Hyundai Tucson believed to be involved in the murder.

“It remains a possibility that the actual owner of this vehicle was not directly involved in the murder, but that they have vital information which needs to be shared with police,” said police.

Investigators say they now feel comfortable releasing a description of the suspected gunman and describe the man as black, between five-foot-eight and six-feet tall, and was wearing a black hoodie and shorts. Witnesses told police the gunman had very thin legs.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Hamilton police.

