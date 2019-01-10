Break-in attempt at Hamilton jewellery store caught on video

A break-in suspect’s attempts to get inside a Hamilton jewellery store failed and the whole thing was caught on camera.

Hamilton police were called to Westdale Jewellers shortly before 5 a.m. on Dec. 7 for reports of a break and enter in progress.

Surveillance video from outside of the business appears to show the suspect kick the store’s window seven times before walking away.

The suspect then walks back towards the shop with an object in hand and begins to smash the window.

Police say staff members who were already inside the store eventually scared off the suspect.

Investigators are hoping someone may recognize the person in the video. The suspect is described as white, six-feet tall, with a medium build. He was wearing black shoes, light coloured pants, a jacket with “BUD” on the back, a mask and a backpack worn on his chest.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact Detective Constable Ryan Komadowski at 905-546-8939, or Detective Sergeant Torrie at 905-546-2991.