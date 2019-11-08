Video shows man being rescued from rushing waters in Niagara Falls

A man was rushed to hospital after emergency crews performed a dangerous rescue in the Niagara River on Wednesday.

A citizen contacted New York State Parks Police around 11:45 a.m. after they spotted someone in the water.

First responders in Niagara Falls, NY located the man who was clinging to a log after spending nearly two hours in the river.

Local news station WGRZ reported two firefighters went out to get the man but he fought them, broke free and traveled further down the river.

A parks police officer managed to grab the man as he quickly floated down the waterway. The officer kept the man’s head above water until they both could be brought to shore safely by Niagara Falls firefighters.

The man was transported to hospital. His condition is not known but police say he was suffering from hypothermia.