Video shows kids filling empty Halloween candy bowl with their own treats

An adorable act of kindness in Waterloo is warming hearts all over the internet after it was captured on surveillance video last week.

The video shows a young boy walking up to the front porch of a home on Halloween night. The boy quickly realizes a bowl of candy that had been left out for trick-or-treaters was empty.

The child then reaches into his own bag of candy and puts a few pieces into the bowl.

He comes back a short time later with a friend who also adds some treats to the bowl.

The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) posted the video on their Facebook page on Tuesday and called the children “trick-or-treat heroes.” It has been viewed more than 12,000 times.

“Last week, two WRDSB students came across an empty Halloween candy bowl and you won’t believe what happened next!” wrote school board officials on the post. “Their actions make our heart so happy. Our students have incredible empathy for others.”

Local media reported the homeowner reached out to the school board to try and track down the parents of the boys so they could be made aware of the selfless act.