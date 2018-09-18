Video released of vehicle involved in fatal Ancaster shooting

Hamilton police have released new surveillance video from the night Albert Iavarone was shot and killed in Ancaster.

The short, eight-second video appears to show a light-coloured SUV or crossover-type vehicle travelling down a residential street.

Emergency crews found Iavarone suffering from a gunshot wound at his home on Sunflower Cres. around 10 p.m. last Thursday. He was later pronounced dead.

Police say the shooter arrived in a vehicle via the south entrance of Sunflower Cres. They say the gunman hid in some bushes before Iavarone was fatally shot.

Hamilton police said the 50-year-old Hamilton man had no criminal record but is known to the police as he was associated with organized crime.

Detectives from the Major Crime Unit are looking into whether the 2017 fatal shooting of Angelo Musitano in Waterdown is related to this incident. So far, no connection has been made.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen the vehicle in or around the area of Sunflower Cres. and Lavender Dr. area to call Det. Jason Cattle at 905-546-4167.

Residents who have dash cameras that may have been recording in the area on the day of the murder or within the preceding two weeks are also being asked to contact police.