Video released of vehicle wanted in Hamilton hit and run

Hamilton police have released video of a vehicle they believe was involved in a hit and run in the city last month.

On Sept. 20, a man was walking in the crosswalk at Main St. East and Sanford Ave. around 9 p.m. when he was struck by a dark coloured SUV.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital where he remains in serious but stable condition.

Last week, police released still images of a suspect vehicle that were captured moments before the collision took place.

It is described as a four-door SUV or full-size vehicle. Police say the vehicle likely has extensive damage to the front end and windshield.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information that could help the investigation to contact detectives at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755.