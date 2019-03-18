Vehicle thefts on the rise in Hamilton: police

Hamilton police are reminding residents about how you can keep your car safe from thieves after a rise in vehicle thefts in the city.

Police say they received 1552 reports of stolen vehicles in 2018, an increase from 1453 in 2017.

“Trucks continue to be the most commonly stolen vehicle in Hamilton, with the 2001-2007 GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado leading the way,” said police in a news release.

Last year, 1022 trucks were stolen, 486 automobiles and 45 motorcycles.

Police say vehicles are taken for a number of reasons including criminal profit such as stripping parts, robberies, home invasions, break and enters, vehicle cloning and joyriding.

“It’s important to remember that a car thief can steal your car in less than 30 seconds – without a key. While no set of security measures are 100 per cent effective, they can help reduce the risk of vehicle theft. Here’s a list of helpful tips to help keep your vehicle safe,” said police.

Investigators have offered some tips to help keep your vehicle safe.