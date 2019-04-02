Vehicle sideswipes tow truck, nearly hits driver: OPP

A Chatham woman has been charged after a tow truck driver was nearly struck by a vehicle while stopped at the side of the road in Guelph.

Police say an officer was conducting a traffic stop with the help of a tow truck in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 near Laird Rd.

The tow truck driver, who was wearing a reflective safety vest, was crouched down on the east side of the truck loading up a vehicle.

Police say another vehicle travelling northbound sideswiped the front of the tow truck, nearly striking the man.

A 20-year-old woman has been charged with dangerous driving and is scheduled to appear in court on April 16.

Police are reminding drivers of the “Move Over” legislation that was drafted in 2003. The law requires drivers to slow down, move over and proceed with caution when passing emergency vehicles and tow trucks that are parked on the side of the highway with lights activated.