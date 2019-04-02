;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Vehicle sideswipes tow truck, nearly hits driver: OPP

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: guelph, move over, ontario, ontario provincial police, opp, tow truck


A Chatham woman has been charged after a tow truck driver was nearly struck by a vehicle while stopped at the side of the road in Guelph.

Police say an officer was conducting a traffic stop with the help of a tow truck in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 near Laird Rd.

The tow truck driver, who was wearing a reflective safety vest, was crouched down on the east side of the truck loading up a vehicle.

Police say another vehicle travelling northbound sideswiped the front of the tow truck, nearly striking the man.

A 20-year-old woman has been charged with dangerous driving and is scheduled to appear in court on April 16.

Police are reminding drivers of the “Move Over” legislation that was drafted in 2003. The law requires drivers to slow down, move over and proceed with caution when passing emergency vehicles and tow trucks that are parked on the side of the highway with lights activated.



LATEST STORIES

Vehicle sideswipes tow truck, nearly hits driver: OPP

Turkey dishes

Death doula

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php