Valens lake host ice fishing derby

Posted:
Category: News
Tags: family day, fishing, ice fishing, long weekend, ontario government, valens lake


This weekend is the first of four periods throughout the year that the Ontario government has designated for families to go fishing without the usual mandatory licence. Barring unsafe conditions, the Valens lake annual ice fishing derby is held every year during family day weekend. It’s a great way for experienced anglers and even beginners to gather for licence-free fishing. Having the right gear is crucial. Rods, ice line that doesn’t freeze, different jigs and lures are all very important. The best thing about a day like this is the company you keep. Not only is the ice fishing derby at Valens lake a great way to spend quality family time, it’s also a fantastic way to scratch that competitive itch.



