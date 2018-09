Urn containing ashes of deceased child stolen in Midland

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after an urn containing the ashes of a young child was reported stolen in Midland.

Police say the urn was taken sometime between Sept. 11 and 14 from a business on Elizabeth St.

The ceramic urn is blue, with light blue butterflies and flowers on the side and top. The base is brown with a gold rim on the lid.

OPP are asking anyone with information to contact them.