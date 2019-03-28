‘Unwanted guest’ arrested in Hamilton on Canada Wide Warrant

A man wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant has been arrested after he allegedly overstayed his welcome at a Hamilton home.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to a home in the area of Grandville Ave. and Violet Dr.

Police say a man who had been staying at the home for two weeks refused to leave after being asked by the homeowner.

The resident told police the man had become agitated and paranoid and the homeowner asked him to leave several times.

When officers arrested the man for trespassing, he became “assaultive towards police.” He was eventually taken into custody.

Investigators learned the man was wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant.

A 39-year-old man has been charged with unlawfully at large and two counts of assault resist arrest.

He is scheduled to appear in a Hamilton court later Thursday.