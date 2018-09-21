;
Unsettled weather in store for Hamilton Friday

The City of Hamilton is bracing for unsettled weather Friday, with both a wind warning and severe thunderstorm watch in effect.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning because of a risk of damaging winds.

Strong winds gusting near 90 km/h are expected Friday afternoon and into the evening, with higher wind gusts possible in thunderstorms.

The wind warning is also in effect for Brant, Niagara and Norfolk County.

The winds will bring with them a cold front.

Environment Canada says there could be damage to buildings and loose objects could be tossed by the wind and cause injuries or damage.

The city says residents can report issues involving roads and fallen branches to its contact centre at 905-546-2489.

Environment Canada also says conditions are favourable for thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

These thunderstorms will move through the area by early evening.



