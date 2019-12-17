Unqualified Hamilton contractor convicted for operating with certificate

An unliscensed Hamilton gas technician has been charged for the second time in five years for doing work without proper certification.

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) says Robert Spearing was operating as ‘Robert Calloway’ under the company name Jeny’s

Home Comfort when he was hired to install three natural gas water heaters.

The customer alerted the TSSA after the work was not completed and they could no longer get in contact with Spearing.

It was discovered that Spearing had not been licensed to work in the province of Ontario as a gasfitter since 2013.

He had previously been found guilty of operating without a proper certificate under the name Blue Flame Inspections Service in 2014.

Spearing pleaded guilty to installing a gas appliance without holding the proper certificate on Sept. 9.

He has been ordered to pay a $20,000 fine, 18 months of probation, 80 hours of community service and a 25 per cent victim surcharge.