Union for catholic school teachers to hold strike vote

The union representing Ontario’s catholic school teachers will hold a province-wide strike vote next month.
The Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association is joining the unions representing both elementary and secondary teachers in making a move to strike.
The unions say the strike votes are a necessary show of force against what they call “reckless cuts” proposed by the Progressive Conservative government.
The province has issued a statement reassuring parents and encouraging the union to work with the government to reach a deal.
Ontario’s public high school teachers are also in the middle of the strike vote.