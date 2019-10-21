Union for catholic school teachers to hold strike vote

The union representing Ontario’s catholic school teachers will hold a province-wide strike vote next month.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association is joining the unions representing both elementary and secondary teachers in making a move to strike.

The unions say the strike votes are a necessary show of force against what they call “reckless cuts” proposed by the Progressive Conservative government.

The province has issued a statement reassuring parents and encouraging the union to work with the government to reach a deal.

Ontario’s public high school teachers are also in the middle of the strike vote.