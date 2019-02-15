;
‘Undetonated’ explosive removed from Burlington home

Category: Halton
Tags: burlington, explosive, halton police

Officers have safely removed an explosive from a home in Burlington after a resident called police to dispose of a piece of vintage military ammunition.

Halton police were called to a home on Clarendon Park Dr. around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 14.

The Halton Regional Police Service Explosive Disposal Unit arrived on scene and the item was determined to be an “undetonated” ordnance.

The street was shutdown while crews safely removed it for disposal.

No one was hurt and police say there was no concern for public safety.

Halton police are reminding residents who have any unknown ordinance, vintage or modern, it is important not to handle the device and contact police immediately.



