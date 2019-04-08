The Toronto Maple Leafs are getting set to face the Boston Bruins again in the playoffs starting on Thursday, after they wrapped up their season on Saturday night. There are plenty hard core fans of the blue and white, but it would be tough to find a bigger one than Mike Wilson- who is known as the Ultimate Leafs Fan.

Tim Bolen visited Mike’s famous basement a couple years back- which is filled with so much leafs memorabilia- and today Mike was on the show to talk about his ultimate road trip, where he attended every single Leafs game this season.

