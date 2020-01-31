U.S. resident arrested in Hamilton after woman grabbed from behind

Police have arrested a man from the United States after a woman was grabbed from behind during an attempted robbery in Hamilton.

The victim had just exited her vehicle in an underground lot near King St. West and Bay St. North Wednesday night when the man grabbed her.

He told the woman to hand over cash but a passerby walked around the corner, causing a distraction and the woman was able to break free.

The suspect fled on foot empty-handed.

Police say they were able to identify the suspect through “investigative techniques.”

On Thursday, officers located the man at Toronto Pearson International Airport waiting to board a plane to his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee.

He was arrested and charged with robbery with intent to steal and possession of weapon for dangerous purpose.

The 30-year-old man had his bail opposed and is currently in the custody of Hamilton police.

Investigators say the woman was not physically hurt during the incident.

RELATED STORY

Woman grabbed from behind by man in underground parking lot: Hamilton police