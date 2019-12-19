U.S President Donald Trump impeached

U.S. President Donald Trump has been impeached after an historic vote Wednesday night.

Trump becomes the third American chief executive in U.S. history to be formally charged under the Constitution’s ultimate remedy for high crimes and misdemeanours.

He is facing two charges; that he abused the power of his office by enlisting a foreign government to investigate a political rival and that he obstructed Congress.

Trump has called the impeachment inquiry a witch hunt, a hoax, and a sham.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would not say if the House will send the articles of impeachment to the Senate for trial, which would be the next step in the impeachment process.

If it does move ahead, the Republican-controlled Senate will likely acquit the president in a party-line vote in January.