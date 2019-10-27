U.S.military kills Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al_Baghdadi

U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a raid in Syria Saturday night. The president said he watched the raid as it happened from the Situation Room at the White House and it was like watching a movie. He said the world’s most wanted man had been under surveillance for several weeks. At a morning news conference Trump added that the video of the raid should be released to the public, so that the world can see that he that he died as a coward, crying whimpering and screaming. According to the president, al-Baghdadi escaped into a dead-end tunnel with three of his young children who also died as a result of an explosion.
