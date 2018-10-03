U.S. dairy prices

While the newly renegotiated trade agreement looks like its going to hurt dairy farmers, it appears there is going to be an upside for Canadian consumers.

Even with a weak Canadian dollar, some shoppers say crossing the border for discounted dairy is worth the trip and now under the new United States Mexico Canada agreement set to replace NAFTA, Canadians may find some of those benefits closer to home.

“The consumer can expect to see more American dairy products on our shelves.” Mishka Balsom, Chamber of commerce.

Under the updated agreement the U.S. will have access to about 3.6% of the Canadian dairy market.

It’s expected that products containing dairy, like milk, yogurt and cheese will see a drop in price. Good news for consumers, but bad news for Canadian dairy farmers.

“I think they’re waiting for a 2nd step from the federal government and what they’re going to do in their concessions and how they’re going to assist the dairy industry to go through those transitions and so are we.” Balsom.

However, it’s not clear when you’ll start to see those changes happening as the agreement still needs to be signed by officials from each country at the end of November.