U-Haul U-turn

Businesses on North Service Road in Burlington say it’s a bizarre situation that has them concerned, after one of their neighbours was the target of a break and enter early this morning. This would-be thief took off in a Uhaul truck, and led police on a pursuit on Highway 403.

Police say they received reports of a man wearing a skeleton mask breaking through a door at around 4 o’clock this morning, and taking off in a potentially stolen Uhaul truck leading police on a chase.

Police searched the truck, the skeleton mask the man was wearing was found, but the driver of a Uhaul took off, leaving the potentially stolen truck in the middle ditch between Waterdown road and Highway 6 on the 403.

The caller told police that the man took off in a Uhaul truck, blowing through stop signs and driving erratically.

The businesses around say break in happened to a carpet cleaning company and they know its owner.

Neighbouring businesses are confused as to why someone would want to break into a carpet cleaning business.

Halton police spotted the Uhaul on the QEW near Brant Street and began following it. At one point, police say the truck appeared to be pulling over but then suddenly turned left across all lanes of traffic, trying to cross over to the opposite side of the highway, but got stuck in the ditch.

All lanes of the 403 between Waterdown road and Highway 6 were closed for two hours this morning, Halton’s Tactical Team was on scene in case the driver had barricaded himself in the truck, but when police went to look, he wasn’t there.

Police don’t know if the man stole anything from this business, but they did tell me that more than one person rents out space here. the motive behind the the break in and chase is not yet known. So far no arrests have been made.