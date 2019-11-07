Two young boys found dead inside Brampton home

Peel Regional Police says two young boys have been found dead inside a Brampton home.

Emergency crews responded to a home on Hiberton Cres. just before 11 p.m. Wednesday for a call for medical assistance.

Police say two boys, aged 12 and 9, were subsequently found dead.

The Homicide Bureau has taken over the investigation. “The investigation into the circumstances of what transpired within the residence is ongoing by investigators from the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau,” said police in a news release.

Officers remain on scene and a large area surrounding the home has been cordoned off by police tape.

Investigators say there is no threat to the community and they will not be releasing further information at this time.