;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Two trespassers facing drug-related charges: Hamilton police

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, Local
Tags: crime, drugs, hamilton, Hamilton Police Service


Police say two men are facing drug-related charges after they were allegedly found trespassing at a home in Hamilton.

Officers were called to a residence near Sandford and Aikman avenues shortly after 8 a.m. on March 24.

Police arrested several people who had “no legal right” to be at the home. They also found an assortment of knives and drug paraphernalia.

“While searching two individuals, police located illicit drugs in their possession along with an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency believed to be related to drug trafficking,” said Hamilton police in a news release.

Two Hamilton men, aged 34 and 57, have been charged with possession of controlled substance for trafficking – heroin, possession proceeds of crime under $5,000 and possession of controlled substance for trafficking – fentanyl.

They are being held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court later Monday.



LATEST STORIES

Two trespassers facing drug-related charges: Hamilton police

Hamilton Honey Badger's head coach Chantal Vallee breaks down CEBL draft

The Tiger Cats held their dance and cheer auditions

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php