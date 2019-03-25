Two trespassers facing drug-related charges: Hamilton police

Police say two men are facing drug-related charges after they were allegedly found trespassing at a home in Hamilton.

Officers were called to a residence near Sandford and Aikman avenues shortly after 8 a.m. on March 24.

Police arrested several people who had “no legal right” to be at the home. They also found an assortment of knives and drug paraphernalia.

“While searching two individuals, police located illicit drugs in their possession along with an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency believed to be related to drug trafficking,” said Hamilton police in a news release.

Two Hamilton men, aged 34 and 57, have been charged with possession of controlled substance for trafficking – heroin, possession proceeds of crime under $5,000 and possession of controlled substance for trafficking – fentanyl.

They are being held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court later Monday.