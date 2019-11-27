Two Thorold women charged after dead body found inside home

Two women are facing charges after the body of a man was located inside a Thorold home.

Police were called to a residence in the area of Manley Cres. and Keefer Rd. around 6:55 p.m. Sunday for reports of the death of a man.

Investigators discovered the male had been deceased inside the home for a “prolonged period of time.”

Paulette Villamil, 46, and Tamara Bernard, 46, were arrested and charged with dead body-neglect duty.

The women are currently being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place later on Wednesday.