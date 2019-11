Toronto police say two teenagers who were the subject of an Amber Alert in Ontario have been located.

An alert was issued around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday by the Ontario Provincial Police after a 15-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy were allegedly abducted by their father.

It was cancelled about an hour later after the teens were found safe.

Police say a suspect has been taken into custody and no one else is being sought in the investigation.