Two suspects sought in Hamilton bank robbery

Hamilton police are investigating after a Scotiabank branch in the city was robbed by two masked men.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Feb. 4, two men with their faces fully covered entered the bank at 999 King St. West. The pair jumped over the counter and demanded cash from the staff.

They took an undisclosed amount of money and were last seen leaving the area in a light coloured, four-door sedan.

Police say no weapons were used and no one was physically hurt during the incident.

Investigators say the suspects were wearing balaclavas, black shoes, and black gloves. One of the thieves was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and track pants while the other wore a dark hooded winter jacket and had his pants worn low on his hips.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Andrea Torrie at 905-546-2991 or Det. Cst. Matt Girgenti at 905-546-8936.