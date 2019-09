Peel police are searching for two suspects after a carjacking in Brampton.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. Friday in the area of McLaughlin Rd. and Flowertown Ave.

Police say two teenage boys used a firearm to steal a white Lincoln SUV with licence plate LADYASH.

The teens are described as white, and roughly 13 or 14 years of age. The boys were both wearing hooded sweatshirts – one red and the other grey.

Police say if you see the suspects or the vehicle, call 911 immediately.