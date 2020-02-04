Two suspects sought after rental car crashes in St. Catharines school

Niagara police are searching for two people after a rental car crashed into a St. Catharines school over the weekend.

Officers were patrolling the area of Niagara St. and North St. around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday when they tried to pull over a rental vehicle for a traffic stop.

“The vehicle fled and a brief pursuit ensued which was terminated out of concern for public safety,” said police in a news release.

The vehicle, described by police as a red Ford Fusion, was later found in the area of George St. and Dufferin St. East after it crashed into an elementary school.

Investigators say two males were seen fleeing the scene. The K9 Unit was called in to search the area but did not locate the suspects.

Police say the first suspect was wearing a green coat, jeans, and a toque. The second was wearing a shorter brown jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact 905-688-4111, dial option 4, and badge number 9511.