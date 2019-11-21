Two suspects being sought after home invasion

Norfolk OPP have one man in custody and are seeking two others following a home invasion south of Delhi. The drama began just before five o’clock Wednesday afternoon when three people armed with a handgun forced their way into a shop located on Charlotteville Road 10 in Norfolk County. A resident was assaulted and received minor injuries before the assailants fled in a car that was later located on Schafer Side Road.The OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit, Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit and crisis negotiators were called to the scene and Highway 3 between Highway 59 and Schafer Side Road was closed for eight hours. One person was taken into custody without incident and two others remain at large. Despite the scope of the investigation, police stress that there is no threat to public safety. They ask anyone to contact them to report suspicious activity.