Two students from St. Catharines’ Ridley College charged with sexual assault

In December 2019, Niagara regional police began an investigation into allegations of physical and sexual abuse of a student at Ridley College in St. Catharines.

Police say they conducted interviews regarding the on-campus conduct of multiple students at Ridley College between the time period of September 2018 to August 2019.

On January 15, two international students under the age of 16, turned themselves into the Niagara Falls police station. They have been arrested and charged with sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and sexual assault party to the offence. The victim is a male under the age of 16.

A bail hearing was set for today in St. Catharines.

Niagara police say they have reason to believe there may be more witnesses, potential suspects, and victims and are asking anyone with information to contact CAU detectives at 905-688-4111 ext. 5100.

Ridley College released the following statement: