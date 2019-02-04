;
Two seriously injured in snowmobile crash, OPP seek witnesses

Category: Ontario
The Ontario Provincial Police is asking for witnesses to come forward after two people were seriously injured in a snowmobile crash on Saturday.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. at a home in Huron County.

Police say when officers arrived at the home they found a 33-year-old man suffering from life threatening injuries and a 38-year-old woman with serious injuries in the driveway.

They were transported to hospital where they both remain.

Anyone with information that could shed further details about the snowmobile crash is asked to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-524-8314.



