Two schools placed Hold & Secure while Hamilton police investigate shooting

Hamilton police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Wentworth ave. and Cannon St. shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Police say one male was arrested after a short foot chase and a firearm was recovered near the scene. No one was injured.

Due to the heavy police presence in the area Cathy Wever Elementary school and Cathedral High School were placed in ‘Hold and Secure.’ It was lifted just before 2 p.m.

Police continue to investigate, if you have any information you are asked to call 905-546-3818

