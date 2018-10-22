Two PSWs charged with fraud in Burlington

Two personal support workers (PSW) have been arrested after allegedly stealing roughly $6,048 from an 82-year-old Burlington resident.

Police allege the workers used stolen cheques and credit cards belonging to the victim between April 4 and July 25.

Melissa Watson, 28, and Sarah Taylor Mackenzie, 25, were arrested and face several charges including fraud, and uttering forged documents.

Police say both women worked as PSWs for the victim at separate times.

Watson and Mackenzie have been released on a promise to appear in court on Nov. 14.

Halton police are reminding residents who have PSWs coming into their home to be aware of the worker’s identity, and have a detailed schedule from the agency providing care.

“Most agencies and PSW providing support in the home, unless specifically contracted to do so, are mandated to not complete any financial transactions, purchase items, or use the financial cards or cheques belonging to the patient or client receiving care,” said Halton police in a news release. “Persons who are Power of Attorney for their family members should complete regular audits of the family member’s finances and be aware of large, uncommon withdrawals from their accounts.”

Anyone with information about a similar crime can contact Halton police or Crime Stoppers.